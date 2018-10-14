Six players who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 73 // 14 Oct 2018, 23:06 IST

It’s a dream for every batsman to clear the boundary on a regular basis. Not all batsmen are gifted enough to hit sixes at will though. However, with the modern game favouring the batsmen with shorter boundaries and thicker bats, along with the growing popularity of T20s - more batsmen are equipped to smash for fours and sixes.

There are an elite group of cricketers who have defied logic and have managed to do the unthinkable. To hit two or three consecutive sixes against any bowler is a hard thing to achieve. But there are some players, who, through their stellar hitting skills, have managed to hit six sixes in an over.

With Hazratullah Zazai getting into the record books by smashing Abdullah Mazari, a left-arm orthodox spinner, for 37 runs in an over in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), we take a look at 6 players who have hit 6 sixes in an over.

#1 Hazratullah Zazai- Kabul Zwanan, 2018

Zazai joined the list today

Hazratullah Zazai continued his good run of form in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 by smacking six sixes in an over for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends during the 14th game of the tournament on Sunday.

Bowling just the fourth over of the game, with the side defending a mammoth total of 244, Abdullah Mazari, a left-arm spinner, making his first appearance in the tournament would have hoped for a steady start but the debutant got the shock of his life.

Hazratullah Zazai, the 20-year-old, took him apart hitting him for six sixes, taking 37 runs from the first over which included a wide. Zazai brought up his fifty in just 12 balls, the joint-fastest in the history of T20 cricket.

He was eventually dismissed for a 17-ball 62. Zazai has been in fine form having already scored a ton earlier against Nangarhar Leopards in the tournament. With this outstanding achievement, Hazratullah Zazai joins an elite list of cricketers who have managed to hit 6 sixes in an over.

This is surely going to elevate and propel his career growth. An IPL call-up looks certainly on the cards after his blistering display of batting which got him into the record books.

