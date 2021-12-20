SIX vs STR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Adelaide Strikers in the 16th match of the Big Bash League 2021 on Tuesday, December 21. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host this exciting contest.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have made a brilliant start to their campaign. Although the Hobart Hurricanes defeated them in a rain-curtailed match, the Sixers have managed to stay atop the points table with 11 points and a healthy net run rate of 1.666.

They will go into their next game on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars on December 15. After electing to field first, the Sixers’ bowlers were strained as the Glenn Maxwell-led Stars racked up a formidable score of 177 for five in 20 overs.

Maxwell’s 57-ball knock of 103 seemed to have taken the spirit out of the Sixers. However, Josh Philippe came to the party and made sure that the Sixers chased the target down in 19.4 overs. Although he remained not out on 99, he was able to take his team home.

The Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, on the other hand, have had their fair share of travails in the competition. The team has badly missed the services of Alex Carey and Travis Head, who are currently both with the Australian Test team. In their previous match, the Strikers lost to Perth Scorchers by 49 runs.

The Strikers’ bowlers didn’t have a great day as Colin Munro’s unbeaten 73-ball 114 left them befuddled. The left-hander smashed eight fours and six sixes to make sure the Scorchers racked up 195 on the board in 20 overs. None of the Strikers’ bowlers could get a wicket.

The Strikers faltered in their run-chase as they were bowled out for 146 in 17.5 overs. Matthew Short scored 63 runs while opening the batting, but didn’t receive much support from the other batters. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye got three wickets apiece to hold back the Strikers.

Can the Sixers (SIX) beat the Strikers (STR)?

Rashid Khan in BBL - Strikers v Stars

The Strikers haven’t played with a full-strength team and their bowling hasn’t looked convincing in the tournament yet. The Sixers, on the contrary, have looked a lot more consistent.

It won’t be easy for the Strikers to get past the in-form Sixers. The Sixers are favorites to win their next BBL game.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

