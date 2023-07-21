SJ vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s Global T20 Canada 2023 match?

Surrey Jaguars (SJ) and Montreal Tigers (MON) are set to lock horns in Match No.3 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21 (Saturday, July 22). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Jaguars will be captained by Alex Hales, who has shone in various T20 leagues around the world. Hales also played a crucial role when England won the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the final.

Litton Das played some aggressive cricket over the last 12 months and also captained the Bangladesh national team. He will open the batting along with Hales. Jatinder Singh has been a fulcrum of the Oman batting lineup and has shown a lot of consistency.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Matthew Forde add firepower to their batting in the middle order. Ben Cutting also comes in with a lot of experience. Bernard Scholtz and Sandeep Lamichhane are key in the bowling lineup for the Jaguars.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have Shakib Al Hasan as their skipper. Having led plenty of teams across formats, one cannot question his credentials. Recently, he became the first Bangladesh captain with three T20I series wins on the trot.

Muhammad Waseem and Chris Lynn are most likely to open the batting for the Tigers. Waseem recently played for the UAE in the World Cup Qualifiers on Zimbabwean soil.

Carlos Brathwaite, Sherfane Rutherford and Aayan Afzal Khan also bring in plenty of experience.

Global T20 Canada 2023, SJ vs MON Prediction: Can the Tigers beat the Jaguars?

The Jaguars will go into the match as favourites just because they have a stronger and more experienced bowling attack compared to the Tigers. The Jaguars also have a batting lineup to envy.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the SJ vs MON match? Surrey Jaguars (SJ) Montreal Tigers (MON) 0 votes