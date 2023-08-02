SJ vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Surrey Jaguars (SJ) and Mississauga Panthers (MP) will lock horns in Match No. 20 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, August 2. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Jaguars, led by Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, are currently placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.258, the best among the teams taking part in the ongoing T20 championship.

After losing to the Montreal Tigers in their first game, the Jaguars are yet to face defeat. However, two of their matches could not take place due to rain. They have already made their way through to the playoffs, but are yet to cement their berth in the top two.

The Jaguars need an outright win to set up a clash with Montreal Tigers in the Qualifier 1. But if they lose, they will be in danger of slipping out of the top two. In that case, Vancouver Knights will have a chance to topple them on points.

The Jaguars will go into the game after beating the Brampton Wolves by six wickets in their previous match on August 1.

The Panthers, captained by Shoaib Malik, have already been shown the door of elimination. They will be playing for pride and will be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note. With one point and a net run rate of -2.319 from six matches, the Panthers are at the bottom of the table.

GT20 Canada 2023, SJ vs MP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Jaguars?

Surrey Jaguars will go into the match as the favorites simply because they are in better form compared to their opponents. The Jaguars will fancy their chances against the Panthers, who have been terribly out of form in the championship.

Prediction: Surrey Jaguars to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

