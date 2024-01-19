SJH vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 19, 2024

The opening game of the ILT20 2024 will see the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) lock horns against the Gulf Giants (GUL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The second edition of the International League T20 kicks off on January 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Six teams will compete for the title. The tournament will be played across three venues, with the final scheduled to take place in Dubai on February 17.

The Warriors didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They won only three games out of 10 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Under Tom Kohler-Cadmore, they will hope for better this time. The Gulf Giants, meanwhile, are the defending champions. They beat the Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the final last year.

Ahead of the opening game of ILT20 2024, let’s have a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SJH vs GUL clash.

#3 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 credits

Chris Lynn scored 72* off 50 in ILT20 2023 Final (Credits: Gulf Giants)

Chris Lynn lit up the Big Bash League 2023-24 for the Adelaide Strikers. He scored 304 runs in seven games at a hefty average of 60.80. He struck at 164.32 and was the second-highest run-scorer for his side, helping them reach the final.

Lynn represents the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 and is a vital cog in their batting lineup. He's one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format, and you can bank on him to lit up the opening night of the ILT20 2024.

#2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SJH) – 7.5 credits

BBL - Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore will lead the Sharjah Warriors in the upcoming edition of ILT20. Kohler-Cadmore is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can take games away from the opposition in a jiffy.

The right-hander scored 324 runs in nine outings at an average of 40.50 last year. He will look to lead by example against the Gulf Giants in the opening game on Friday.

#1 James Vince (GUL) – 9 credits

BBL - Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

James Vince has cut short his BBL stint for the Sydney Sixers to play in the ILT20 2024. He played a vital role in them reaching the final. The English batter scored 244 runs in nine games at an average of 30.50.

Vince is one of the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket. He's in very good form with the bat and is a good pick for your Dream11 team for the SJH vs GUL contest.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's SJH vs GUL Dream11 Contest? James Vince Chris Lynn 0 votes