SK Epic Fail: Sarfraz Ahmed drops catch, asks for review

Pakistan provide entertainment every time a 'catch' is involved.

Sarfraz asks for a pointless review

In what was a bizarre sequence of events, the Champions Trophy 2017 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka took a hilarious turn. The Pakistani bowlers were on fire, relentlessly sending Sri Lankan batsmen back to the dressing room. It was vintage Pakistan on display at Cardiff as the fast bowlers, Amir and Junaid Khan, sliced through the Sri Lanka middle order and reduced them to 167/7 from 161/3.

However, amidst all the carnage, one particular incident stole the show. It came during the 34th over of the match. Amir had already dismissed Niroshan Dickwella with the first ball, Sarfraz taking a screamer away to his left.

On the fifth ball of the same over, Amir delivered a full-length ball to Gunaratne which kissed the outside edge of the bat and flew low to Sarfraz's right. Moments later we saw the Pakistan skipper appealing to the umpires to review a catch that he had clearly dropped.

Sarfraz lost his balance in his attempt to catch the ball and dropped it the moment his elbow hit the ground. However, the captain opted to go for a third umpire referral and the replays showed that the ball had clearly spilled out of his gloves and on to the grass.

These series of events left Twitter in splits

