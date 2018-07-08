SK Play of the Day: Hardik Pandya makes strong comeback after poor start

The Indian cricket team are taking on England in the final T20I of the three-match T20I series at the County Ground in Bristol. After winning the first match quite comfortably, the English cricket team bounced back in style to level the series with a win in the final over of the match held in Cardiff.

Going into the final T20I, India made two changes with Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. England, on the other hand, went in with one change with Ben Stokes coming into the side in place of Joe Root.

After winning the toss, India elected to field first. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy got their side off to the best possible start as they smashed the Indian pacers all around the park. The duo put on 73 runs in the Powerplay.

The highlight of the first six overs was Hardik Pandya's first over, which went for 22 runs. Roy tore into the 24-year-old pacer and hammered him all around the ground. The first four deliveries went for 20 runs, with Roy hitting two sixes and two fours.

At one point, it looked like England would cross the 200 run mark with ease, however, India got themselves back into the game by getting rid of both Buttler and Roy soon after the Powerplay.

A few overs later, Pandya was brought back into the attack. He was looking to avenge himself after a poor start and he did so perfectly as he conceded just 2 runs in his second over. In his third over, he picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales and conceded 8 runs. By doing so, he put England on the backfoot.

He followed this up with two wickets in his final over as well and conceded just six runs. He ended up with four wickets to his name in four overs and conceded 38 runs.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni was involved in three out of four of Pandya's wickets. He took five catches in total.

England ended up with 198 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.