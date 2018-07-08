Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
SK Play of the Day: Hardik Pandya makes strong comeback after poor start

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
91   //    08 Jul 2018, 21:09 IST

The Indian cricket team are taking on England in the final T20I of the three-match T20I series at the County Ground in Bristol. After winning the first match quite comfortably, the English cricket team bounced back in style to level the series with a win in the final over of the match held in Cardiff.

Going into the final T20I, India made two changes with Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. England, on the other hand, went in with one change with Ben Stokes coming into the side in place of Joe Root.

After winning the toss, India elected to field first. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy got their side off to the best possible start as they smashed the Indian pacers all around the park. The duo put on 73 runs in the Powerplay.

The highlight of the first six overs was Hardik Pandya's first over, which went for 22 runs. Roy tore into the 24-year-old pacer and hammered him all around the ground. The first four deliveries went for 20 runs, with Roy hitting two sixes and two fours.

At one point, it looked like England would cross the 200 run mark with ease, however, India got themselves back into the game by getting rid of both Buttler and Roy soon after the Powerplay.

A few overs later, Pandya was brought back into the attack. He was looking to avenge himself after a poor start and he did so perfectly as he conceded just 2 runs in his second over. In his third over, he picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales and conceded 8 runs. By doing so, he put England on the backfoot.

He followed this up with two wickets in his final over as well and conceded just six runs. He ended up with four wickets to his name in four overs and conceded 38 runs.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni was involved in three out of four of Pandya's wickets. He took five catches in total.

England ended up with 198 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.

Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Today
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
