SL vs AFG 2024: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo pitch history and Test records

The Sinhalese Sports Club will host the first-ever Test match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, starting tomorrow morning (February 2). The game will begin at 10:00 am IST. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan, while Dhananajaya de Silva will captain the home team.

This series is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship, but Sri Lanka will aim to gain some momentum in the Test format by recording a big win against new entrants Afghanistan.

Before the one-off Test match starts, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records from previous games hosted by this venue.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Test records and stats

The Sinhalese Sports Club has hosted 44 Test matches so far, with Sri Lanka having a 20-10 win-loss record. Fourteen games at this venue have ended in a draw. Considering the experience and home advantage, Sri Lanka will be the overwhelming favorites to win.

Here's a list of some important stats and numbers you should know from the 44 Tests played at this stadium:

Test Matches played: 44

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 14

Highest team total: 756/5 dec - Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2006

Lowest team total: 81 - Sri Lanka vs. England, 2001

Highest successful run-chase: 326/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, 1998

Average Run Rate: 3.07

Highest individual score: 374 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) vs. South Africa, 2006

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/127 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2014

Best bowling figures (match): 14/184 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2014

Average first innings score: 321

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo pitch report

The pitch in Colombo helps the batters and spinners. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big score on the board. Both teams have some talented spinners, which is why the batters will have to bring their 'A' game to the table.

The pitch report for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match will be broadcast live before Hashmatullah Shahidi and Dhananjaya de Silva walk out for the toss.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo last Test

Pakistan crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the last Test hosted by Colombo. The Test was held in July 2023, where Abrar Ahmed's four-wicket haul helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 166 in the first innings.

In reply, Abdullah Shafique's magnificent double hundred powered the visitors to 576/5 dec. Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 188 in the second innings, thereby suffering an embarrasing defeat at home.

Here is the summary:

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 166 (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Abrar Ahmed 4/69) & 188 (Angelo Mathews 63*, Noman Ali 7/70) lost to Pakistan 576/5 dec (Abdullah Shafique 201, Asitha Fernando 3/133) by an innings and 222 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App