SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI? 

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Australia in the second ODI on June 16. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will play host to this exciting contest. Australia currently lead the five-match ODI series by a 1-0 margin.

The first ODI was a nail-biting contest. Neither team gave up till the end but it was the Australian side who ultimately emerged victorious by two wickets.

After electing to bat first, the Lankan side posted 300 on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, and Kusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga also played a cameo to help his side reach the 300-run mark. Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne picked up two wickets each with the ball for Australia.

The Australian innings was reduced to 44 overs due to rain and the revised target was 282. The batters stepped up and contributed as they went closer to the target.

Glenn Maxwell stood tall against the Lankan bowlers despite losing wickets from the other end. He remained unbeaten on 80 off just 51 balls to guide his side across the line with two wickets in hand. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets but lacked support from the other bowlers.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

Australia Nets Session (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The Lankan side did a fine job of posting 300 on the board, thanks to contributions from their batters. Hasaranga was the lone fighter with the ball but the other bowlers failed to step up. They need to bowl well when they take the field on Thursday.

The Australian side, despite conceding 300 runs, didn’t give up as their batters were up to the task and contributed to chase down the total with nine balls to spare. They have managed to seize crunch moments on this tour so far and will be hoping to do the same when they face Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The visitors look a well-balanced unit and have the winning momentum behind them. It won’t be a surprise if they get closer to a series victory by beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Josh Hazlewood to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far