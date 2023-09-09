SL vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will take place in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023 today. It is a virtual do-or-die match for Bangladesh. The Tigers lost their opening match of the Super Fours against Pakistan a few days ago in Lahore.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will play their first match of the Super Fours round. The defending champions will look to record another win over Bangladesh, having defeated them by five wickets in Kandy earlier in the competition.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Sri Lanka have a 41-9 head-to-head lead over Bangladesh in ODIs. The Islanders defeated the Tigers for the 41st time in the 50-over format at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium last week.

Half-centuries from Sadeera Samarwickrama and Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets. Matheesha Pathirana won the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Matches Played: 53

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 41

Matches won by Bangladesh: 9

Matches with No Result: 2

SL vs BAN head-to-head record in Sri Lanka

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host today's Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match. The home side hold a 19-2 lead against Bangladesh in ODIs on Sri Lankan soil.

Bangladesh have failed to defeat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka since April 2017. The Tigers will be keen to end their six-year winless streak today in Colombo. Here's a short summary of the head-to-head stats between these two nations in Sri Lanka:

Matches Played: 23

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 19

Matches won by Bangladesh: 2

Matches with No Result: 2

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI matches

Sri Lanka have recorded three victories over Bangladesh in the last five matches between the two sides. As mentioned earlier, Pathirana, Asalanka and Samarwickrama starred in Sri Lanka's previous win over Bangladesh. The home team will expect the trio to continue their good form against Bangladesh today.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round, here's a summary of their previous five battles:

SL (165/5) beat BAN (164) by 5 wickets, Aug 31, 2023. SL (286/6) beat BAN (189) by 97 runs, May 28, 2021. BAN (246) beat SL (141/9) by 103 runs via D/L method, May 25, 2021. BAN (257/6) beat SL (224) by 33 runs, May 23, 2021. SL (294/8) beat BAN (172) by 122 runs, Jul 31, 2019.