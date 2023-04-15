SL vs IRE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2023 Test series

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series will start tomorrow morning at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. It is a two-match series between the two nations, with Galle hosting both games.

Ireland will play their first-ever two-match Test series in cricket history. The Irish team has played only four matches so far, with all four of them coming against different opponents. Andrew Balbirnie will captain the Ireland team in the upcoming series.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland head-to-head record in Tests

The head-to-head record between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Test matches stands at 0-0. The two teams have never played a Test match before. Sri Lanka and Ireland have met in three T20Is and six ODIs. Sri Lanka are unbeaten against Ireland across all formats.

The islanders will start as the favorites to win this series because they have a lot more Test experience than their opponents. Besides, Sri Lanka will also have the home advantage in this series. Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 0

Matches won by Ireland - 0

Matches drawn - 0

SL vs IRE head-to-head record in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Galle International Stadium will play host to both matches of this series. The head-to-head record between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Tests on Sri Lankan soil stands at 0-0.

As mentioned ahead, the two teams have never met in a Test match before. Ireland will play their first-ever Test match in Galle, while Sri Lanka have a fantastic 23-12 win-loss record in Tests on this ground.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 0

Matches won by Ireland - 0

Matches drawn - 0

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland series will start at 10:00 AM tomorrow. The second Test of this series is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 28.

Poll : 0 votes