SL vs NED Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Netherlands (NED) and Sri Lanka (SL) are set to face each other in the final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, July 9 at 12:30 pm IST. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

The Dutch team, led by Scott Edwards, have been stupendous thus far. Having already qualified for the World Cup to be played in India later this year on Indian soil, Netherlands will be high on confidence.

Winning the World Cup Qualifiers title will only be a cherry on the cake for them. They will go into the game after beating Richie Berrington’s Scotland by four wickets. Bas de Leede put in a strong showing and also won the Player of the Match award.

De Leede picked up five wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs and helped Netherlands restrict Scotland to 277 for the loss of nine wickets. Thereafter, he came out firing on all cylinders and scored 123 runs off 92 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all seven of their matches until now. They were the first team to make it through to the World Cup in India. Sri Lanka will go into the game after beating West Indies by eight wickets on the back of Brandon King’s hundred.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - SL vs NED Prediction: Can the Netherlands beat Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka will go into the match as favourites since they are yet to lose a match in the tournament. But one cannot afford to rule out Netherlands. The last time when these two teams met, the Netherlands gave Sri Lanka a run for their money before losing by 21 runs.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match? Sri Lanka Netherlands 0 votes