SL vs PAK 2023: Galle International Stadium pitch history and Test records

Galle International Stadium will play host to the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting tomorrow morning.

Pakistan played two Tests against Sri Lanka at this venue in July last year as well. The Babar Azam-led outfit won the first Test by four wickets, whereas the islanders won the second match by 246 runs.

The pitch in Galle generally helps the slower bowlers. Before the venue hosts the first Test of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan series, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous Tests played on this ground.

Galle International Stadium Test records & stats

Galle has hosted 43 Tests so far, with Sri Lanka being a part of all of them. Sri Lanka have won 25 out of those 43 games, whereas 12 matches have ended in favour of the visiting teams. Only six Tests at this venue have ended in a draw.

Here's a list of some crucial numbers fans should know from the previous Tests at Galle International Stadium:

Test matches played: 43.

Matches won by teams batting first: 23.

Matches won by teams batting second: 14.

Matches Drawn: 6.

Highest individual score: 333 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs. Sri Lanka, 2010.

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/46 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. England, 2003.

Best bowling figures (match): 13/171 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. South Africa, 2000.

Highest team score: 704/3 dec - Sri Lanka vs. Ireland, 2023.

Lowest team score: 73 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2018.

Average first-innings score: 367.

Galle International Stadium Pitch report

The pitch report for the first Test of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan series will be broadcasted a few minutes before Babar Azam and Dimuth Karunaratne walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch at this venue is good for batting, but spinners come into play as the match progresses.

Rain is predicted on all five days of the first Test in Galle. The weather conditions may also play a role in this Test match.

Galle International Stadium Last Test match

Sri Lanka set a new record for the highest team total in Galle during the last Test match at this venue. The islanders posted 704/3 before declaring the innings in response to Ireland's 492-run total. Kusal Mendis and Nishan Madushka scored double hundreds for the islanders.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis' five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka bowl Ireland out for just 202 runs in the second innings as the islanders won by an innings and 10 runs. Here's a summary of that lopsided fixture:

Brief Scores: Ireland 492 (Curtis Campher 111, Prabhath Jayasuriya 5/174) & 202 (Harry Tector 85, Ramesh Mendis 5/64) lost to Sri Lanka 704/3 dec (Kusal Mendis 245, Graham Hume 1/87).