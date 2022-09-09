SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 6: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in match number 6 of the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Friday (September 9). It will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the final on Sunday at the same venue since both teams have qualified for the summit clash.

The Lankans got off to a disastrous start in the tournament, as they were hammered by Afghanistan by eight wickets in their first match. They weren’t at the best against Bangladesh either, but sneaked home to a two-wicket win, which confirmed their berth in the Super 4. They have been highly impressive in the second round of the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets and India by six wickets to seal their place in the final.

Pakistan have had two tough games in the Super 4 but, to their credit, they have come out on top both times. Against India, they registered a five-wicket win in the last over. Their match against Afghanistan also went down to the wire. Naseem Shah’s two sixes ensured them a one-wicket win and a place in the Asia Cup final.

Today's SL vs PAK toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it's been our charm to bowl first.”

Lanka have made two changes to their playing XI. Dhananjaya de Silva comes in for Charith Asalanka, while Pramod Madushan is making his debut, replacing Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan have also made two changes. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have been rested. Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali are in.

SL vs PAK - Today's Match Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

Today's SL vs PAK match player list

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Two changes to our playing XI



#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK 🏏 Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first 🏏Two changes to our playing XI 🏏 Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first 🏏Two changes to our playing XI 👇#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK https://t.co/4GQSCMp7kP

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

SL vs PAK - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen, Anil Chaudhary

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert