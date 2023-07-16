SL vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023 Test series

The two-match Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series gets underway in Galle on Sunday, July 16. Both nations will open their new ICC World Test Championship campaigns with this series.

Pakistan visited Sri Lanka for a two-match series last year in July, which ended in a 1-1 draw. While the islanders will look to secure a series win on home soil this year, Babar Azam and men would aim to earn some crucial WTC points away from home.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series starts, here's a look at their overall head-to-head record in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Tests

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in Test matches against Sri Lanka by 21-17. The two Asian teams have locked horns in 57 Test matches so far. 19 out of the 57 games have ended in a draw.

Notably, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have not played a single draw in the island nation since 2012. Their last seven Tests in Sri Lanka have produced a winner, which is why the chances of the upcoming Test series producing a winner in both matches are very high.

Matches Played - 57

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 17

Matches won by Pakistan - 21

Matches drawn - 19

SL vs PAK head-to-head record in Sri Lanka

Pakistan have a slender 9-8 lead in the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in Test matches hosted by Sri Lanka. The island nation has hosted 25 matches between the two teams, with eight Tests ending in a draw.

The previous Test series in Sri Lanka ended 1-1, while in the series before that, Pakistan defeated the home team by 2-1. It will be exciting to see which team wins the upcoming series.

Matches Played - 25

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 8

Matches won by Pakistan - 9

Matches drawn - 8

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test matches

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won two of their last five Test matches against each other. One of the games ended in a draw. Galle will host the first Test of this series. Last July, Galle played host to both games of the two-match series between the two teams, where Pakistan won by four wickets in the first Test, while Sri Lanka won the other Test by 246 runs.

Here's a summary of the last five Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test matches before their 2023 series:

SL (378 & 360/8 dec) beat PAK (231 & 261) by 246 runs, Jul 24-28, 2022. PAK (218 & 344/6) beat SL (222 & 337) by 4 wickets, Jul 16-20, 2022. PAK (191 & 555/3 dec) beat SL (271 & 212) by 263 runs, Dec 19-23, 2019. SL (308/6 dec) drew with PAK (252/2), Dec 11-15, 2019. SL (482 & 96) beat PAK (262 & 248) by 68 runs, Oct 6-10, 2017.