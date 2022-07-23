SL vs PAK prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face each other in the second and final Test of the two-match series starting Sunday (July 24).

The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after chasing down a record target of 342 in the fourth innings of the opening Test in Galle thanks to Abdullah Shfaique’s stunning unbeaten 160.

With Sri Lanka still having a chance to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the hosts will be looking to make amends and level the series.

But for that to happen, Sri Lanka will have to improve their batting as they posted only 222 runs in the first innings despite opting to bat first after winning the toss.

The fact that they crossed the 200-run mark was due to Dinesh Chandimal, who scored a splendid 76 to propel the team's score from 133/8 to 222 all out.

Pakistan also suffered a collapse in response but found their skipper Babar Azam to be the hero. The 27-year-old smashed one of his best Test tons, stitching a 70-run partnership for the final wicket together with Naseem Shah to cut down Sri Lanka's lead to only four runs.

Chandimal was once again the star for Sri Lanka in their second essay as he took their score higher while shepherding the tail. The hosts posted 337 runs from being 235/7 at one stage thanks to his unbeaten 94.

Kusal Mendis also played well for his 76-run knock.

On a deteriorating pitch at Galle, the chase of 342 was rendered impossible by many. But Pakistan were provided with a good start by Imam-ul-Haq and Shafique, with the latter continuing to bat right through the chase.

He found able support from Babar (55) and Rizwan (40) in the middle order, which eventually led Pakistan to a memorable victory.

Pakistan have a good chance of improving their standing in the WTC points table with a win in the final Test, while Sri Lanka will be keen to retain their position in the top three.

Will Pakistan (PAK) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

Pakistan will be high on confidence after gunning down the highest ever chase in Galle in Tests. The second Test is also being played at the same venue and they will be looking to complete one of their most famous away Test series wins.

However, they will miss key pacer Shaheen Afridi due to a knee injury. His absence paves the way for the inclusion of spinner Nauman Ali.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be under pressure to come good in this game and level the series after drawing the all-important Test series against Australia earlier this month.

However, they will be without the services of Maheesh Theekshana. Having said that, their star performer has been Prabath Jayasuriya, who will need some support from the other end with the ball.

Pathum Nissanka has also been added to the squad which strengthens their batting. With senior batter Chandimal returning to form, the home side only needs their inexperienced bowling unit to click.

Prediction: Sri Lanka (SL) to win this Test match.

