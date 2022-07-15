SL vs PAK prediction: Who will win today’s 1st Test?

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off in the first Test of the two-match series from July 16. The Galle International Stadium will host the opening match of the series.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia in a two-match Test series at home, which they drew 1-1. They faced a massive defeat in the first game but made amends to beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second game to level the series.

Sri Lanka put up a good all-round performance in the second match to dominate Australia and complete a handsome win. The Lankans were missing some of their regular players due to COVID-19 issues. However, they managed to put everything aside and come together as a unit.

The side bowled Australia out for 364 runs in the first innings and scored a big total of 554 in reply. In the second innings, the Sri Lankan spinners put up a terrific showing to bundle Australia out for 151 and complete a stunning victory.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Matthews scored fifties while Dinesh Chandimal slammed an unbeaten double hundred. Prabath Jayasuriya, on his debut, picked up 12 wickets with the ball.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their previous Test series 1-0 to Australia at home. The first two games did not yield a result while Australia won the final game to seal the series. Pakistan are at full strength on this tour and will need their senior players to step up.

This series is also a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle and both teams have valuable points to play for. It should be another exciting series.

Will Pakistan (PAK) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

Sri Lanka will be fresh off their win against Australia, where they performed well as a team, with both bat and ball. Their senior players stepped up while the newcomers in the side were equally impressive, making their side well-balanced.

The Lankans will be confident given the fact that they will be playing at home once again having just finished the Australia series.

Pakistan will be challenged by Sri Lanka’s spinners. While they do have batters who play spin well, the team will still have to be at their very best. The likes of Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan will have to come good with the bat.

While Pakistan does possess a potent fast bowling line-up, the worry for them will be their spin department. Their spinners need to utilize the conditions well to trouble Sri Lanka’s batters.

It is expected to be a cracker of a contest and Sri Lanka will start with an edge over their opponents in this match.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this fixture

