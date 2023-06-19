SL vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (SL) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to lock horns in Match No.3 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 19. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are in excellent form. In their recent series against Afghanistan, they lost the first ODI, but came back to win the next two to secure a 2-1 victory. Before the Qualifiers, they also won the warm-up matches against the Netherlands and the United States.

Against the Dutch team, Sri Lanka had to fight a wee bit. After being asked to chase down a target of 214, the Islanders lost their first five wickets early. However, skipper Shanaka’s unbeaten 67 off 52 balls took them past the finish line.

Sri Lanka were much more clinical against the United States, winning the match by 198 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis scored hundreds and helped the Sri Lankans post 392/5 on the board. Later, Matheesha Pathirana picked up four wickets and restricted USA.

UAE, led by Mohammad Waseem, eked out a close win against Nepal. Rohan Mustafa stayed unbeaten on 77 to take his team past the finish line. However, they lost to the West Indies by 114 runs in their second practice match.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SL vs UAE Prediction: Can UAE beat Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka have momentum with them and they will go into the match as firm favourites. Having won both their warm-up matches, Shanaka’s men will be high on confidence. The UAE also have a number of experienced players in their ranks, but beating the Sri Lankans may not be a walk in the park.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

