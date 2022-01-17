Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on January 18. It will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka have taken an early lead in the series after defeating Zimbabwe in a close-fought contest on Sunday.

The first game of the series was a high-scoring affair. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first. Sean Williams, coming in at four, scored a brilliant hundred. He was well-supported by Regis Chakabva (72) as they posted 296 on the board, losing nine wickets. Chamika Karunaratne picked up three wickets for the hosts.

The hosts needed to bat well to chase the big target. Contributions from Pathum Nissanka (75), Dinesh Chandimal (75) and Charith Asalanka (71) helped them chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

Richard Ngarava picked up three wickets for Zimbabwe but they failed to create further inroads as the hosts won the game by five wickets.

Batters from both sides dominated the first ODI. It was a very good performance from the hosts as they took an early lead in the series and will be high in confidence going forward. Zimbabwe have failed to fire in unison and they have to be on their toes to keep the series alive on Tuesday.

Can Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

It was a good performance from the Zimbabwe batters in the first ODI but their bowlers failed to back it up. The bowlers need to step up in the second ODI as they have to pick up wickets more frequently to stay in the game.

Sri Lanka will be riding with confidence after that win. It was a good all-around performance from them and they will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Zimbabwe have to be on their toes or else the Lankan side will seal the series with one game to go. Sri Lanka start as favorites and expect them to beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this game.

