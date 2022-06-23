SL-W vs IND-W prediction: Who will win today’s 1st T20I?

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will host India Women (IND-W) in a limited-overs series beginning on June 23 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. That'll be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pallekele.

The hosts will be led by Chamari Athapaththu, while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the visiting Indian team. She'll also lead the ODI side after Mithali Raj announced her retirement.

Sri Lanka ost to Pakistan on their recent tour. They lost the T20I series 3-0 and the ODI series 2-1. They'll look to change their fortunes when they face a strong Indian team at home.

The visitors haven't played any game since the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, where they failed to reach the knockouts. Most of the players participated in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 and will look to start the Sri Lankan tour on a winning note.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat India Women (IND-W)?

Chamari Athapaththu has been the lone fighter for the Lankans recently. The hosts' batting relies heavily on the left-hander, so a lot will depend on her contribution in the upcoming series against India. Other players will also need to step up to challenge the visitors

The Indian team has got a good blend of experience and youth and will certainly start as the favourites in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. They have experienced players in their ranks who will come in handy while facing the Lankan side. They have a better balance than the hosts, so it won’t be a surprise if they beat Sri Lanka in the first T20I to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: India Women (IND-W) to win.

