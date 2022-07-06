SL-W vs IND-W prediction: Who will win today's 3rd ODI?

The Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) clash in the third ODI, which is also the final match of the series, on Thursday, July 7.

The Pallekele International Stadium will host this fixture. This series is a part of the ICC Championship, which makes this match an important one for both sides.

Having lost the T20I series, Sri Lanka have also lost the ODI series, losing their first two matches. They were beaten by four wickets in the first match and crashed to a disappointing ten-wicket loss in the second game.

This was their second consecutive ODI series defeat after losing 2-1 to Pakistan Women.

India Women are having a successful tour. They won the T20I series 2-0 and have now pocketed the one-day series 2-0 as well. The visitors carried their momentum from the T20Is into this series to register a couple of comprehensive wins.

They have done well with both the bat and the ball in this series. Their bowlers have set up both their wins by restricting the opposition to low totals. The batters have not been tested but have done well to finish games.

India Women will want to complete a 3-0 series white-wash. More importantly, the match is a part of the ICC Championship and there are vital points up for grabs as well.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat India Women (IND-W)?

Sri Lanka Women have struggled in the one-day series as well. They were bowled out for 171 and 173 respectively in the first and second games.

Clearly, their batting has not been up to the mark and has let them down once again. Chamari Athapaththu will have to marshal her troops with confidence.

If they are to beat India Women, their batters will have to come together as a unit and put up a better performance. Bowling has been fairly good, but requires support from the batting unit.

They cannot rely on individual performances and the whole team has to step up. They will be eager to salvage some pride and gain crucial points as well.

India Women have now won both the T20I and ODI series. After two fine performances in the series so far, the visitors are expected to go on and complete a clean-sweep.

The combination of youth and experience has come well for India Women, with players stepping up and carrying out their roles to perfection.

The likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh have been their key performers. It will certainly be difficult for the hosts to beat an in-form Indian side.

Prediction: India Women (IND-W) to win.

