SMAT 2021: Karnataka's journey to the final

Karnataka have made the challenging journey to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2021) look easy so far. However, things will be different as they gear up to face defending champions Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (November 22).

Manish Pandey's side have won seven of their eight matches (including the semifinals) in a scintillating display of grit and composure throughout the tournament. Some wins have been clinical, some have been lucky, and some were absolute humdingers. Ahead of their all-important clash, we take a quick recap of their SMAT run so far.

Karnataka's toughest SMAT 2021 wins came against Bengal, Vidarbha

Karnataka's quarterfinal clash was against Bengal at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the match went down to the wire. Manish Pandey's direct hit to run Aksashdeep Singh out on the very last ball meant the scores were tied, and the game went to a super over.

Put into bat, Karnataka rode on Karun Nair's blistering 55 and contributions from Pandey (29) and Rohan Kadam (30) to set a modest 161-run target. Bengal stayed in the chase after Writtick Chatterjee (51) came in at No. 3 to set the tone and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (36* off 18) kept the side homing in for a win. Akashdeep Singh tried to steal a single off the last ball only to nudge the ball straight to Pandey at cover, who snatched it up and nailed the throw.

The super over, bowled by KC Cariappa, yielded just five runs for Bengal. Pandey then smoked a six to take his side to the finals.

The semifinals saw Karnataka take on Vidarbha, who had notched up some impressive wins until that point. Vidarbha's middle order kept their team's hopes of making the final alive, only for Karnataka's inexperienced bowling attack to pull things back in their favor.

Put into bat again, Pandey (54 off 42) and Rohan Kadam (87 off 56) made sure Karnataka were set for a great total. However, seamer Darshan Nalkande had other ideas, bagging a hat-trick and one to restrict them to 176 for 7.

What worked in Karnataka's favor was their frequent chipping away at wickets. Apoorv Wankhade (27) and Akshay Karnewar (22) ensured that Vidarbha stayed close to the finish line, but Karnataka bowler Vidyadhar Patil defended 13 in the last over to lead his team to the finals of SMAT 2021.

A quick look at Karnataka's league stage record

Match Result vs Mumbai Won by nine runs vs Chhattisgarh Won by four wickets vs Services Won by 33 runs vs Baroda Won by seven wickets vs Bengal Bengal won by seven wickets vs Saurashtra Won by two wickets

Top three batters for Karnataka in SMAT 2021 so far

Players Runs in SMAT 2021 Manish Pandey 259 Karun Nair 223 Rohan Kadam 150

Top three bowlers for Karnataka in SMAT 2021 so far

Player Wickets in SMAT 2021 KC Cariappa 10 Krishnappa Gowtham 7 Vijaykumar Vyshak 7

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

