Steve Smith and David Warner return to action in style

Australian superstars David Warner and Steven Smith were among the trio who were banned from playing international cricket due to their involvement in ball tampering at Newlands in Cape Town earlier this year. 'Bull' and 'Smithy' made a comeback in Sydney Grade Cricket. Warner was the part of Randwick-Petersham in the grade cricket. He scored an unbeaten 155 in a chase of 277 against St George.

After the ban, Warner and Smith were banned from playing IPL 2018. They were replaced by Alex Hales and Heinrich Klaasen respectively even though they were allowed to play T20 leagues in other countries.

They played in Global T20 Canada and Caribbean Premier League. Smith played for Toronto Nationals and Barbados Tridents in Canadian and Caribbean leagues respectively while Warner represented Winnipeg Hawks and St Lucia Zouks in the respective leagues. Both of them joined as a replacement for their respective Caribbean teams.

Smith made a return to the cricket after a side strain while playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. He was the part of Sutherland in the grade cricket. He scored 85 runs in the game. Sutherlands were playing at Glenn McGrath Oval.

It was enquired that over 1000 people were present at the venue. He mentioned that many people came to see the grade cricket match and he was impressed with that.

Cameron Bancroft was among the banned trio will be playing for Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League on December 30 against Tasmanian franchise Hobart Hurricanes. He will play County Cricket for Durham in 2019.

Warner and Bancroft played in Darwin Strike League in July 2018. Warner represented Randwick-Petersham while Bancroft played for Willetton.

The former captain and vice-captain will play Sheffield Sheild after 28 March 2019. They had a decent Global T20 Canada and Caribbean Premier League. It will be great to see them play for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019.