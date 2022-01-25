The BBL is not helping itself by barring Smith from the Sixers

Maximizing the availability of international players would have the most immediate impact on rejuvenating the Big Bash League (BBL), a competition which is arguably losing its way. But Steve Smith's rejection from playing in the BBL at the weekend is a reflection of the league's failure to incorporate international stars.

The decision to ban Steve Smith from lining up for the Sydney Sixers is seemingly a very shortsighted decision, with the other franchises' interest in finals success center of mind, rather than the health of the BBL.

The Sydney Sixers lost their first final to the Perth Scorchers at the weekend, but the main talking point before the match was the peculiar absence of Steve Smith as he was caught up in a technicality within the rules.

Meanwhile, a stack of other Test players returned to the league last week for Wednesday's triple-header, immediately spiking interest in the BBL.

Nathan Lyon returned to the Sixers lineup, while Scott Boland returned to the Hobart Hurricanes squad. Marnus Labuschagne played for Brisbane Heat, Jhye Richardson for the Perth Scorchers and Usman Khawaja for the Sydney Thunder. The Adelaide Strikers welcomed the return of Travis Head and Alex Carey to their squad.

These players returned to the competition just last week, but the BBL began in the first week of December. There is scope to adjust the schedule to ensure international stars can play.

Having access to quality international players to increase the level of cricket played, injecting goodwill into the competition is much needed by starring players with whom fans identify.

The league is also struggling to replicate the cult heroes of the past, and is experiencing a lull in outgoing Australian players who play in the BBL post-retirement.

For overseas players, each franchise is allowed to recruit a maximum of six foreign players, but only three may play in each match.

There is scope to increase the amount of overseas players permitted, especially those from the sub-continent and England. These regions will not be hosting home seasons during the Australian summer.

How did Smith get refused?

Steve Smith was left out of the Sydney Sixers list for this season, but the postponement of Australia's ODI series with New Zealand saw him available to play in the BBL.

Smith applied to Cricket Australia to play for the Sixers last weekend, given he was not already on the Sixers' list. But the application was rejected when other states voted against him playing, a decision rubber-stamped by CA.

He arbitrarily fell victim to the new rule, which was brought into the league on January 10. BBL franchises can only draw on players from a pool of local replacements in the league's Melbourne hub - a directive derived from player shortages due to Covid-19.

