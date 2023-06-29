SMP vs BT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and Ba11sy Trichy (BT) are set to face each other in Match No.21 of the TNPL 2023 on Thursday, June 29. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Panthers, led by Hari Nishanth, are slowly but surely finding their feet in the tournament. They are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.350. After losing to the Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons, the Panthers have garnered two wins in a row.

They will go into the match after beating N Jagadeesan’s Chepauk Super Gilles by 12 runs. Ajay Krishna won the award for the Player of the Match after he finished with stupendous bowling figures of 3-0-18-4.

After being put in to bat first, the Panthers scored 141 for the loss of seven wickets. Washington Sundar rescued them with a knock of 56 off 30 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes. Thereafter, the Panthers restricted their opponents to 129/9 in 20 overs.

Trichy, lead by Ganga Sridhar Raju, are struggling at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.903. Having lost all four of their matches, Trichy will be desperate to return to winning ways.

They will go into this match after losing to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 46 runs. After being asked to chase down 202, Trichy finished with 155/8 in that game.

TNPL 2023, SMP vs BT Prediction: Can Trichy open their account in the tournament?

Siechem Madurai Panthers will go into the match as firm favourites. Hari Nishanth’s men will be high on confidence with two wins and will look to win their third against Ba11sy Trichy, who have looked out of sorts, to say the least.

Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to win this TNPL 2023 match.

