SMP vs ITT Prediction: Who will win Match 27 of TNPL 2023?

The Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) are set to lock horns in Match 27 of the TNPL 2023 on Tuesday, July 4. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

Led by Hari Nishanth, the Panthers are currently placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.418. They need to win their next game to give themselves a chance of making it through to the playoffs. The Panthers also need to ensure that they get their net run rate above that of Chepauk Super Gillies, but the task would not be easy as there is a big gap.

They lost to the Lyca Kovai Kings by 44 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down a huge score of 209, the Panthers were bowled out for 164 runs in 18 overs. Suresh Lokeshwar got his team to a flying start, scoring 41 runs off 27 balls, including six fours and a six, but he did not get enough support from the others.

The Tamizhans, led by NS Chaturved, are also in with a chance to make it through to the playoffs. But like the Panthers, they are also on the back foot as far as their net run rate is concerned. They lost to the Salem Spartans by eight runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 156, the Tamizhans could only manage to post 147 runs, losing the match by eight runs.

TNPL 2023, SMP vs ITT Prediction: Can the Tamizhans beat the Panthers?

Both the Panthers and the Tamizhans have had a similar campaign until now. But it is the Panthers, who are in slightly better form compared to their opponents. The Siechem Madurai Panthers will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers to win this TNPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the SMP vs ITT match? Siechem Madurai Panthers IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 0 votes