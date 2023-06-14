SMP vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) on Wednesday, June 14. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the encounter.

The Panthers have a strong squad at their disposal. Top-order batter Hari Nishanth will lead them in the tournament. Washington Sundar and Murugan Ashwin are two of their players who have a lot of experience, having played top-level cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Madurai franchise won the TNPL in 2018 by beating the Dindigul Dragons in the final. They won five out of their seven league games last season and advanced to the playoffs by finishing third in the points table.

However, they bowed out of the tournament after losing to Lyca Kovai Kings by 20 runs (DLS Method) in the Eliminator. The Panthers will be looking to go one step ahead and win their second title.

The Kings will be captained by veteran wicketkeeper Arun Karthik, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. He needs to lead from the front. Sandeep Warrier and Aswin Crist are the two players who need to step up big time for the Kings.

They finished as the table-toppers in 2022 by winning six out of seven matches. But lost Qualifier 1 and 2 to crash out of the tournament.

TNPL 2023, SMP vs NRK Prediction: Chance for the Kings to make a turnaround

Both the Panthers and the Kings are pretty evenly matched. But it is the Kings who seem to have a stronger bowling attack compared to their opponents. The Panthers have to play out of their skins to beat the Kings in TNPL 2023.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win the TNPL 2023 match.

