Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami retain top spots in ICC Women’s rankings

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 23 Mar 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Smriti Mandhana and veteran Jhulan Goswami continue to retain the latest ICC women’s rankings announced on 22nd March 2019.

The stylish left-handed batter Mandhana had a great home series against England last month, helping her retain the top spot. There was no change in the top five as Ellyse Perry of Australia, Kiwi captain Amy Satterthwaite, Indian captain Mithali Raj and West Indies captain Stephaine Taylor all retained their spots.

Also, Meg Lanning of Australia, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont of England, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine of New Zealand end the top 10 rankings.

In the bowler's rankings, India’s veteran pacer who a great series against England last month continue to maintain the spot. Jess Jonassen of Australia, Sana Mir of Pakistan, Megan Schutt of Australia, Shikha Pandey complete the top five position.

M Kapp of South Africa retains her 6th spot while her teammate S Ismail climbs up place up to number 7th.

England pace bowler, Katherine Brunt slips one place down to number 8th. Ellyse Perry of Australia and Poonam Yadav retain their 9th and 10th position respectively.

Latest ICC batsmen rankings

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)- 797

2. Ellyse Perry (Australia)- 756

Advertisement

3. Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand)-755

4. Mithali Raj (India)- 713

5. Stephaine Taylor (West Indies)-695

6. Meg Lanning (Australia)- 691

7. Natalie Sciver (England)-689

8. Tammy Beaumont (England)-685

9. Suzie Bates (New Zealand)-679

10. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)- 678

Latest ICC bowlers’ rankings

1. Jhulan Goswami (India)- 730

2. Jess Jonassen (Australia)- 723

3. Sana Mir (Pakistan) -718

4. Megan Schutt (Australia) -690

5. Shikha Pandey (India)-688

6. M Kapp (South Africa)- 678

7. S Ismail (South Africa)- 663

8. Katherine Brunt (England)- 659

9. Ellyse Perry (Australia)- 657

10. Poonam Yadav (India)- 656

As far as ICC Championship table is concerned, Australia are leading the table with 22 points from 12 games only and verge of qualification for World Cup 2021.

England move to number 2nd in the points table with a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka. They are currently on 18 points from 15 matches. The Women in Blue are on 16 points from 15 matches and in 3rd position.

New Zealand 14 points from 15 matches and South Africa 13 from 12 matches to settle the 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Advertisement