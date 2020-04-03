Smriti Mandhana answers queries about relationship status, toughest bowler she's faced and more

The 23-year-old Indian opener answered multiple fans' questions in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Mandhana was last in action for India during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Smriti Mandhana

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana recently took to Twitter and engaged in a fun Q&A session with the fans.

The 23-year-old answered a wide array of topics such as her favourite cartoon characters, her most memorable cricketing moment and a whole lot of questions about her relationship status as well.

Mandhana, who recently was a part of India's squad at the Women's World T20 also replied to questions pertaining to the messiest player in the dressing room, her strategies while batting and other topics.

One such question was to name the toughest bowler she has faced thus far, to which responded by claiming that she's always found it hard to score off South African pacer, Marizanne Kapp.

Has to be @kappie777.Always hard to get runs against her😅 https://t.co/9GZIlaoVdB — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

Mandhana also shared her thoughts on one particular moment that she feels has been the most memorable in her 7-year-old career so far.

The opener said that her ODI debut has been by far her best moment, but she hopes to win a World Cup which will be the icing on the cake.

My memorable moment was when i made my india debut and my most memorable is yet to come,Hopefully it will be when we lift the world cup one day😇 https://t.co/Zu77wa4q6Q — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

She also answered multiple questions from fans asking her if she is single and the criteria that she follows to pick her life partner.

Advertisement

Number 1-He should love me

Number 2-He should follow criteria number one 👆🏼😜 https://t.co/OCRKESUqif — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020

Mandhana also commented on the messiest player in the dressing room, claiming that this one feature would come down to a contest between herself and Indian team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur.

I think me and @ImHarmanpreet have a good competition on this🤪 https://t.co/VijuVJ4YHw — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 3, 2020