Smriti Mandhana answers queries about relationship status, toughest bowler she's faced and more
- The 23-year-old Indian opener answered multiple fans' questions in a Q&A session on Twitter.
- Mandhana was last in action for India during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana recently took to Twitter and engaged in a fun Q&A session with the fans.
The 23-year-old answered a wide array of topics such as her favourite cartoon characters, her most memorable cricketing moment and a whole lot of questions about her relationship status as well.
Mandhana, who recently was a part of India's squad at the Women's World T20 also replied to questions pertaining to the messiest player in the dressing room, her strategies while batting and other topics.
One such question was to name the toughest bowler she has faced thus far, to which responded by claiming that she's always found it hard to score off South African pacer, Marizanne Kapp.
Mandhana also shared her thoughts on one particular moment that she feels has been the most memorable in her 7-year-old career so far.
The opener said that her ODI debut has been by far her best moment, but she hopes to win a World Cup which will be the icing on the cake.
She also answered multiple questions from fans asking her if she is single and the criteria that she follows to pick her life partner.
Mandhana also commented on the messiest player in the dressing room, claiming that this one feature would come down to a contest between herself and Indian team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur.Published 03 Apr 2020, 19:35 IST