×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana answers queries about relationship status, toughest bowler she's faced and more

  • The 23-year-old Indian opener answered multiple fans' questions in a Q&A session on Twitter.
  • Mandhana was last in action for India during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 03 Apr 2020, 19:37 IST

Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana recently took to Twitter and engaged in a fun Q&A session with the fans.

The 23-year-old answered a wide array of topics such as her favourite cartoon characters, her most memorable cricketing moment and a whole lot of questions about her relationship status as well.

Mandhana, who recently was a part of India's squad at the Women's World T20 also replied to questions pertaining to the messiest player in the dressing room, her strategies while batting and other topics.

One such question was to name the toughest bowler she has faced thus far, to which responded by claiming that she's always found it hard to score off South African pacer, Marizanne Kapp.

Mandhana also shared her thoughts on one particular moment that she feels has been the most memorable in her 7-year-old career so far.

The opener said that her ODI debut has been by far her best moment, but she hopes to win a World Cup which will be the icing on the cake.

She also answered multiple questions from fans asking her if she is single and the criteria that she follows to pick her life partner.

Advertisement

Mandhana also commented on the messiest player in the dressing room, claiming that this one feature would come down to a contest between herself and Indian team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur.

Published 03 Apr 2020, 19:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us