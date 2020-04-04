×
Smriti Mandhana talks about the filmstar she likes

  • The India women's team opener revealed that she has had a crush on a Bollywood icon since childhood.
  • The left-hander had an indifferent run in the recently-concluded Women's World Cup.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Apr 2020, 13:23 IST

Smriti Mandhana struggled to get going in the ICC Women
Smriti Mandhana struggled to get going in the ICC Women's T20 WC registering low scores of 10, 11, 17, 11

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana interacted with her fans through a question-and-answer session on Twitter yesterday. The questions and discussions ranged from her professional career to her personal life, with Mandhana going as far as revealing the name of her childhood crush.

On being asked the name of her crush, Mandhana was quick to respond by tagging Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.


"Your crush"
"Since my childhood @iHrithik"

The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus crisis and Mandhana took this opportunity to interact and connect with her fans.

Mandhana was part of the Indian squad that finished runners-up in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. Although her compatriots like Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav enjoyed a good run in the tournament, Mandhana struggled to get going, registering low scores of 10, 11, 17, 11. India lost to hosts and title favourites Australia by 85 runs in front of a packed MCG crowd in the final. It was a game that broke fan engagement records in women's cricket.

As per the ICC website, the tournament was the most-watched ICC women’s event ever and the second most successful ICC event after the unforgettable ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Published 04 Apr 2020, 13:20 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
select series:
Featured
IPL
