Smriti Mandhana's 5 best knocks under pressure in white-ball formats

Ever since making her debut on the international stage in 2013, Smriti Mandhana has been a vital cog in the Indian side. The southpaw batter from Sangli has established herself as one of the best openers in the game, courtesy of her dazzling stroke play and consistency through the years.

Now vice-captain of the team, the deputy to Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana has grown in stature on and off the field. The opening batter is one of the best performers for the national side and she proved that again during the second T20I between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (11th December).

Chasing a target of 188, she held the innings together for her side with a well-constructed 79 off 49 balls. Her knock helped India force a Super Over, which they eventually won. The victory ended Australia's 21-match unbeaten streak in T20Is this year.

Mandhana earned the Player of the Match performance for her valuable innings and contribution in the Super Over. It's not the first time the opener has delivered the goods under pressure. On that note, let's take a look at five of her best knocks under pressure in white-ball formats.

#1 90 vs England, ICC Women's World Cup, 2017

India kicked off the 2017 World Cup with a statement win by defeating the hosts by a margin of 35 runs. A 20-year-old Smriti Mandhana led the way with her blazing knock of 90 from 72 deliveries to set the tone for India. With enough support from Punam Raut and Mithali Raj also chipping in, the Women in Blue managed to post a daunting total of 281-3 on the board.

The left-hander's elegant strokeplay and the intent with which she batted was a breath of fresh air at the top of the order for India. She won the Player of the Match award to kick off the tournament, delivering on the biggest stage of them all at a young age.

#2 106* vs West Indies, ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run in the tournament for the second game running. After blowing away the hosts, she notched up a century in the next match against the West Indies. In another Player of the Match performance, she displayed immense maturity to take India over the line in a tricky run chase.

Chasing a target of 184, India got off to a rocky start with Punam Raut dismissed in the first over. Deepti Sharma was dismissed soon after, leaving the team stranded at 33-2 before Mandhana and Raj stitched together a 108-run stand to stabilize the run chase.

Mandhana scored an unbeaten 106 off 108 balls to take India home with a 7-wicket win with over 7 overs to spare.

#3 83 vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2018

In the 2018 Happy birthday, Smriti Mandhana!In the 2018 @T20WorldCup she became the second-fastest Indian woman to score 1000 T20I runs Happy birthday, Smriti Mandhana!In the 2018 @T20WorldCup she became the second-fastest Indian woman to score 1000 T20I runs 👏 https://t.co/OpMv1Axf9J

At the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in 2018, India were on a roll before they faced a semi-final exit. Smriti Mandhana churned out runs for fun in the tournament, scoring 178 runs to end up as the third-highest run-scorer, only behind Harmanpreet Kaur (183) and Alyssa Healy (225).

The left-handed batter delivered another knock for the ages in India's final group-stage game against Australia. Batting first, India lost Taniya Bhatia in the second over before Jemimah Rodrigues fell after the powerplay to leave India in a spot of bother at 49-2.

However, Mandhana's 83 in 55 balls, alongside Harmanpreet's 27-ball-43 carried India to a total of 167-8. No other batter in the Indian lineup managed to score double-digit runs in that innings. Her half-century earned her another Player of the Match award and also helped India to a 48-run victory.

#4 123 vs West Indies, ICC Women's World Cup, 2022

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



#CWC22 Today's 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women's World Cup history Today's 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women's World Cup history 👏#CWC22 https://t.co/K5OW3wR6Ax

After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India succumbed to defeat against the hosts New Zealand. With the margin for error pretty slim, the pressure was on the Indian side to bounce back against the West Indies and that's exactly what the team did. Needless to say, Mandhana was at the forefront of it.

After a steady start, India lost three quick wickets and stumbled from 49-0 to 78-3, losing Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, and Mithali Raj in quick succession. However, Mandhana and Kaur got together again to take the game away from the West Indies.

Both batters scored centuries with Mandhana scoring 123 off 119 deliveries while Kaur scored 109 off 107. The duo combined for a mammoth 184-run stand that helped India post 317-8 on the board, completely batting the opposition out of the game and giving India a win by a margin of 155 runs.

#5 102 vs Australia, 2nd ODI, 2016

NIK #JustAFan @nikhikalpita

Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden international century (102 off 109 balls) in Hobart, in the second ODI against Australia



102 (109) including 11 fours



@mandhana_smriti



@im_akash196

#OnThisDay in 2016,Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden international century (102 off 109 balls) in Hobart, in the second ODI against Australia102 (109) including 11 fours #OnThisDay in 2016,Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden international century (102 off 109 balls) in Hobart, in the second ODI against Australia 🔥102 (109) including 11 fours @mandhana_smriti🎥 @im_akash196https://t.co/exEXHrdY39

Smriti Mandhana almost played the lone warrior's hand in the second encounter of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Having lost her opening partner, Thirush Kamini, on the very first ball of the match, the young left-hander steadied the ship for her side alongside her captain, Mithali Raj.

The two notched up a 149-run stand before Raj was dismissed. Mandhana carried the innings further with controlled aggression to notch up a memorable century on the big stage. She was dismissed for 102 off 109 balls, with India at 183-3.

However, a late collapse saw the Women in Blue end up with a score of 252-8. The century came as part of a losing cause as Australia cruised to a 6-wicket win, but the innings was enough to announce the elegant left-hander's arrival on the big stage.

