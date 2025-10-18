Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - comparing their ODI stats ahead of IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 match

Smriti Mandhana and Nat Sciver-Brunt will be key players for their respective sides when India Women meet England Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. India have lost their last two games after beginning the tournament with two wins. England are undefeated after four matches (3 wins, 1 no result).

There were massive hopes from Mandhana heading into the Women's World Cup. However, she began the ICC event with three low scores. In India's previous match against Australia, she found some form, with 80 off 66 balls. As for Sciver-Brunt, the England captain has scored 153 runs in three innings at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 91.07.

Ahead of the much-awaited India Women vs England Women World Cup clash in Indore on Sunday, we compare Mandhana and Sciver-Brunt's ODI stats.

Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs?

Mandhana has played 112 ODIs in which she has scored 5,022 runs at an average of 47.37 and a strike rate of 89.98. The left-handed batter has struck 13 tons and 33 fifties in the format. Of her runs, 996 have come against Australia in 20 ODIs, averaging 49.80 at a strike rate of 108.02. She has also scored 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England, averaging 49.57 at a strike rate of 80.71.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 112 5,022 47.37 89.98 136 13 33 Nat Sciver-Brunt 125 4,245 46.64 95.17 148* 10 25

(Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - ODI batting stats)

Sciver-Brunt has played 125 ODIs and has scored 4,245 runs at an average of 46.64 and a strike rate of 95.17. She has notched up 10 hundreds and 25 fifties in one-dayers. Of her runs, 1,113 have come in 13 ODIs against Australia at an average of 58.57 and a strike rate of 87.36. She has also scored 558 runs in 14 ODIs against Pakistan, averaging 79.71 at a strike rate of 129.76.

Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - Who has a better record in ODI wins?

Mandhana has been part of 67 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, she has contributed 3,540 runs at an average of 58.03 and a strike rate of 91.82, with 10 hundreds and 23 fifties. In 44 matches that the Women in Blue have lost, she has scored 1,423 runs, averaging 32.34 at a strike rate of 86.71, with three tons and nine fifties. Mandhana has 59 runs in one tied ODI.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 67 3,540 58.03 91.82 136 10 23 Nat Sciver-Brunt 83 2,937 51.52 101.90 137 7 20

(Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - ODI batting stats in wins)

Sciver-Brunt has been part of 83 ODIs that England have won. In winning causes, she has scored 2,937 runs at an average of 51.52 and a strike rate of 101.90, with seven hundreds and 20 fifties. In 37 ODIs that England have lost, the 33-year-old has scored 1,304 runs, averaging 39.51 at a strike rate of 83.16, with three tons and five half-centuries.

Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - Who has a better record in ODI chases?

In 46 ODIs in chases, Mandhana has scored 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54, with five hundreds and 17 half-centuries. Batting first, the 29-year-old has 2,792 runs in 66 ODIs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 87.33. She has eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries while batting first.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Nat Sciver-Brunt 61 1,697 53.03 90.94 148* 3 12

(Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - ODI batting stats in chases)

In 61 ODIs in chases, Nat Sciver-Brunt has hammered 1,697 runs at an average of 53.03 and a strike rate of 90.94, with three hundreds and 12 half-centuries. Batting first, she has 2,548 runs in 64 ODIs, averaging 43.18 at a strike rate of 98.22, with seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - Who has a better record in the ODI World Cup?

In 20 matches in the ODI World Cup, Mandhana has scored 693 runs at an average of 36.47 and a strike rate of 86.08, with two hundreds and four half-centuries. Her best of 123 came against West Indies in Hamilton in 2022.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 20 693 36.47 86.08 123 2 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt 22 958 56.35 97.75 148* 5 2

(Smriti Mandhana vs Nat Sciver-Brunt - batting stats in ODI World Cup)

Sciver-Brunt has played 22 ODI World Cup matches and has scored 958 runs at an average of 56.35 and a strike rate of 97.75, with five tons and two fifties. Her best of 148* came against Australia in Christchurch in the 2022 edition.

