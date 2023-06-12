SMU-19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD match – June 13, 2023

Samoa U19 (SMU-U19) and Papua New Guinea U19 (PNG-U19) are set to lock horns in the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD on Tuesday, June 13. The Cazalys Oval in Darwin, Australia will host the contest.

PNG, led by Tau Trevor Griffin, did not make the best of starts to the tournament after losing to Fiji by 19 runs. Asked to chase down 118, PNG managed to score only 98 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SMU-19 vs PNG-U19 game:

#3 Dauncey Tom (PNG-U19) – 8.5 credits

Dauncey Tom was looking in decent touch against Fiji-U19. He scored 13 runs off 21 balls with one four at a strike rate of 61.9. Just when he was looking to step on the gas, JS Browne accounted for his wicket.

Tom batted at No. 5 and is again expected to be slotted in the same position. Fantasy teams should pick him in their teams for the SMU-19 vs PNG-U19 match.

#2 Nao Tau (PNG-U19) – 9 credits

Nao Tau was one of the star performers for PNG in their opening game. Batting at No. 7, he scored 29 runs off 56 balls with four fours, although his knock went in vain.

Tau was exceptional with the ball after he finished with incredible figures of 10-0-24-4 at an economy rate of 2.4. He is a player fantasy users should pick in their teams for the SMU-19 vs PNG-U19 match.

#1 Wesley Junior Lauina (SMU-U19) – 8 credits

Wesley Junior Lauina is an effective middle order batter for Samoa and can also chip in with handy overs. Fantasy users should pick him for the SMU-19 vs PNG-U19 match as he is a prolific run-scorer for Samoa.

