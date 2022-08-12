SOB vs LNS prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred 2022 match?

The Southern Brave (SOB) are up against London Spirit (LNS) in the 10th match of The Men’s Hundred 2022 on Friday, August 12, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Southern Brave began their campaign at The Men’s Hundred 2022 with a win over Welsh Fire. However, they lost their next game against Birmingham Phoenix by 53 runs.

Batting first, Birmingham posted a huge total of 176/4 on the board. Southern Brave’s bowlers could not pick up wickets at regular intervals or contain the batters from scoring at a quick pace throughout the innings. Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and James Fuller each picked up a wicket.

The Southern Brave lost skipper James Vince, Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Tim David in quick succession as they were reduced to 71/4 in 45 deliveries. They failed to build partnerships and could not recover as they were eventually bowled out for just 123 in 85 deliveries, falling well short of the target.

London Spirit, on the other hand, are having a great run at The Men’s Hundred 2022 so far. They have won both their games and are unbeaten coming into this game.

Eoin Morgan and his men registered a convincing 52-run victory over Manchester Originals in their previous game. Batting first, they put up a solid total of 160/6 on the board.

Zak Crawley looked good for his 41 at the top, while Glenn Maxwell (21) and Morgan (37) made important contributions in the middle. However, it was veteran Kieron Pollard who smashed an unbeaten 34 off just 11 deliveries to give them a push at the backend of their innings.

Jordan Thompson gave them a vital breakthrough first up with the wicket of Jos Buttler, with the score at 12. Phil Salt (36) was the only batter who looked good at the top as the London Spirit kept picking up wickets and did not allow Manchester Originals to be in the chase at any stage of their innings. They were cleaned up for just 108 runs in the end.

Thompson was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name, while Liam Dawson and Mason Crane scalped two wickets apiece.

Will Southern Brave (SOB) beat London Spirit (LNS) in The Men’s Hundred 2022?

Southern Brave suffered a crushing defeat and will be keen to bring their campaign back on track as they are the defending champions of The Men’s Hundred. They will have to put up an improved performance with both the bat and the ball.

The London Spirit have momentum on their side as they have done well as a unit up until this stage of the tournament. They put up a clinical showing in all departments in their previous match as well.

Morgan and his men are expected to continue their unbeaten run.

Prediction: London Spirit to win the match.

