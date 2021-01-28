"Some Indian might have hacked ICC portal" - Twitter erupts as ICC brutally trolls Hasan Ali

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle posted a hilarious meme trolling Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali after the latter was cleaned up by pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Hasan Ali tried to smack the ball out of the park by employing his huge backlift and powerful bat-swing but failed to get any bat on the ball and saw his furniture castled.

This also brought up the 200th Test wicket for the Proteas speedster Rabada, who became the third-fastest from his country to reach the milestone after Dale Steyn and Allan Donald.

ICC's Twitter handle posted a meme which consisted a couple of photos from Hasan Ali's dismissal. The first photo was a close-up of the batsman which seemed to show that he was admiring the shot that he played.

The second photo, on the other hand, showed the reality as the middle stump lay on the ground and the bails were flying.

This was the rib-tickling meme that was posted by ICC on Twitter:

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

Fans go berserk as ICC roast Hasan Ali through a hilarious meme

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe their eyes as the official account of the ICC, which normally tweets about formal announcements in the world of cricket, went ahead and trolled Hasan Ali in this manner.

These fans, thus, came up with memes of their own and hailed the ICC Twitter admin for his sense of humour. Here is what they had to say:

South Africa were bowled out in the first innings for just 220 runs, but had Pakistan on the mat at 27-4. Just when it seemed that the Protea pacers led by Kagiso Rabada would run through the hosts' batting-order, the veteran Fawad Alam stood up and scored a phenomenal hundred under pressure.

The 35-year-old's hundred coupled with a useful half-century from all-rounder Faheem Ashraf ensured that Pakistan took a sizeable first-innings lead. Some crucial contributions from the Pakistan tail meant that the hosts' lead reached 178 runs before they got bowled out.

South Africa were carrying on nicely in their second innings on the back of valiant half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen. But a flurry of wickets late on day 3 has ensured that the game has tilted in the favour of the hosts ever so slightly. The visitors now lead by 29 runs but have only six wickets in hand.

With still a couple of days remaining in the Test, this game promises to be an absolute humdinger. It remains to be seen whether the Proteas' resilience will prevail or will Pakistan's home advantage help them get the better of the visitors.