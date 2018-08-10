Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Some lesser known facts about India's most dynamic skipper Sourav Ganguly

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    10 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST

MCC v Pakistan - T20 International Friendly
Dada: The Prince of Calcutta

Sourav Ganguly will forever be remembered as the person who inspired India to believe they can perform in overseas conditions, and led to a new era of Indian cricket by placing his faith in young cricketers.

Sourav didn’t just captain India after the hullabaloo of the match-fixing scandal that threatened to derail Indian cricket, but he brought about a revolution, a change in mentality, a hunger, an undying belief embedded into the core of the Indian system that we were good enough to go shoulder-to-shoulder with the best teams in the world.

Let's have a look at 10 lesser known facts about the man who taught India to win, our very own Sourav Ganguly, our 'Dada'.

England v India - 5th NatWest ODI
"Let me be honest to tell you that on the TV screen, he looks different. He is a very warm person when you actually meet him." - Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Fact 1:

Sourav’s parents gave him the nickname, ‘Maharaj’ which means ‘Prince’. Probably they knew the fact, their son was born to lead. Later, the nickname ‘The Prince of Calcutta’ was fondly given by Geoffrey Boycott.

Fact 2:

Ganguly was born a right-hander. He writes, eats, and as we know, bowls with his right hand. Basically, he does each and everything under the sun with his right hand. He was a right-handed batsman, too, in his early days.

His brother Snehashish was, however, a left-hander, and Sourav wanted to use his elder brother's kit. Exactly why he did this is unknown, but the choice made him the leading run-scorer among all left-handed Indian Test batsmen.

One more fact, Sourav replaced his elder brother Snehashish in the Bengal Ranji Trophy team. How ironical indeed!

Fact 3:

Chandidas Ganguly, the father of Sourav Ganguly, runs a flourishing printing business, the third largest in Asia. The Ganguly’s are one of the richest families in the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata. Sourav’s joint family home in Behala, Southern Calcutta, has nearly 30 residing members with more than 45 rooms. Sourav is a deeply religious person and observes a fast every Tuesday. Yes, every Tuesday!

Fact 4:

Sourav was a huge football fan in his childhood (still he is), and actually football was his first love! But due to Snehashish’s insistence, Sourav was enrolled into a cricket academy during his class 10 holidays. And hence one of India’s greatest cricketers began his journey.



1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
5 memorable ODI knocks by Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a great leader
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI Knocks of Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Player Comparisons: Saeed Anwar vs Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
5 captaincy decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly that...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Sourav Ganguly owned the commentary box
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
Best left-handed ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
| Today
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Today
SSX
KNT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SSX VS KNT live score
| Today
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us