Sourav Ganguly was always there for the youngsters, says VRV Singh

VRV Singh has revealed that Sourav Ganguly was very helpful in the dressing room.

VRV Singh strung a crucial partnership with Ganguly to help India win their first ever Test in South Africa.

VRV Singh has revealed that Sourav Ganguly was very helpful in the dressing room

Former Indian pacer VRV Singh has revealed that Sourav Ganguly was always there for the youngsters whenever they needed him. He went on to state that Dada was a very strong character in the dressing room.

In a chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, VRV had the following to say -

"Dada was always helpful. I had played 3-4 domestic games with him before and I remember in 2005 we were playing in Rajkot in Duleep Trophy and I had bowled really well. And Dada had begun supporting me right from that moment and told me that I was going to play for the country," the pacer said.

"Whoever needed Dada he was always there for them. Not only Dada, but all other seniors were also very helpful towards the youngsters. Sportsmen do have little breaks in their career but strong men make a comeback and that is exactly who Dada was," said VRV Singh.

The VRV Singh-Sourav Ganguly partnership

Sourav Ganguly was dropped from the Indian team in 2005, but he made a strong comeback against the Proteas in 2006 to help India win their first-ever Test in South Africa.

One of the crucial points in the Johannesburg win was the last wicket partnership between Ganguly and VRV Singh. The duo added 44 crucial runs for the last wicket, out of which VRV Singh made 29 runs off just 19 balls to help Ganguly complete his half-century.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for just 84 thanks to a brilliant spell from Sreesanth. India ended up winning the game by 123 runs.

Advertisement

"That was a very challenging wicket as there was a lot of grass on the wicket and the ball was seaming. So when I went in to bat my role was to stick around as Sourav was nearing his half century," said the Chandigarh-based pacer.

"So he told me to play my game and if we get a partnership of around 40-50 runs then it will be very tough on that wicket. So that partnership shifted the momentum in our favour. The Indian crowd was also pumped and then Sreesanth bowled a brilliant spell and took five wickets," VRV Singh asserted.