Sourav Ganguly backs India to win 2023 ODI World Cup, suggests Rohit-Rahul stick with the same team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that India have a golden opportunity to win the upcoming World Cup slated to be played in India during the October-Novemeber window.

Ganguly believes that the Indian team has all the ingredients to win the marquee event, especially after their poor returns in World Cup knockout games since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

Ganguly, who led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, suggested Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid should stick with a similar combination for the World Cup, which has been doing brilliantly in the ODI format of late.

They recently whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand 3-0 and will look to continue their dominant run in home ODIs.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Ganguly said that India can never become a weak team, especially with the sort of talent the at their disposal.

"India can never be a weak team. A country that has so much talent can never be a weak team. Half of the players don't even get a chance. I would want Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and the selectors to hold on to the same team till the World Cup," Ganguly said.

Sourav also reckoned that the Indian unit need to play without any fear come the World Cup and express themselves the way they have been doing in bilateral outings.

India have been relentless against most opposition in bilateral events but their circumspect approach in crunch World Cup games has cost them badly.

The former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly further added:

"When they reach the World Cup, they should play without any baggage. They should play fearless cricket, it doesn't matter if they win the trophy or not.

One of the most prolific opening batters during his prime, Ganguly also showered praise on several Indian cricketers and asked them to come out all guns blazing in the World Cup.

"The team which has Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami... Ravindra Jadeja will come back... can never be bad," he said.

Sourav Ganguly appointed the director of Delhi Capitals

Meanwhile, Ganguly was recently appointed as the Delhi Capitals' director of cricket from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also informed that DC will be missing the services of their regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is nursing multiple injuries after surviving a car crash on December 30.

"It's just one role from another and I am looking forward to it. When I first joined hands with Delhi Capitals in 2019, the team has done pretty well since then. We will feel the void of Rishabh Pant. He is a top Indian cricketer but he is injured, we can't do much about it," Ganguly said.

India are currently playing a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they are trailing 0-1 after losing the opening game at Ranchi.

They will look to level the series when they meet later today in the second encounter slated to be played in Lucknow.

