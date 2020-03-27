Sourav Ganguly becomes first-ever BCCI representative on ICC Board

The ICC Board held a meeting to discuss cricket matters of the highest priority.

Ganguly becomes the first-ever BCCI representative to be part of the ICC Board.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) representative on the International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Friday. The 47-year-old was part of a conference call with the rest of the governing body's board members.

This makes Ganguly the first-ever representative of this nature on the global cricket body's board, adding to what is already an illustrious list of achievements on and off the pitch.

The ICC has made it clear that they have continued with their contingency planning amid COVID-19 fears all over the world. The meeting was held to discuss cricket matters of the highest priority.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said,

"We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves."

Sawhney continued,

"The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic."

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the suspension of all major cricket leagues across the globe. This also includes the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which has been postponed until April 15 from March 29. Despite fears that IPL 2020 could be cancelled altogether, Ganguly did suggest the possibility of a 'truncated' tournament later this year.

The iconic former cricketer has also pledged to donate rice worth ₹50 lakh to those in need during the nation-wide 21-day lockdown imposed in India.