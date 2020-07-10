Sourav Ganguly didn’t seem interested in ICC chairman’s post: Dave Cameron

Dave Cameron may well be up against current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairman's post.

Dave Cameron said he was unsure if Sourav Ganguly would be able to globalize the sport of cricket.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The position of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chairman is up for grabs with Shashank Manohar’s term coming to an end on June 30. One of the top contenders for the position is former Cricket West Indies (CWI) chairman Dave Cameron, who may well be up against current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu, Dave Cameron said that when he spoke to Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain he didn't show any interest in competing for the position of ICC chairman.

“When I spoke to Ganguly, he didn’t sound like he was interested in going for the post. He has been one of my heroes. I was a left-handed batsman like him, so I always admired him, of course along with Brian Lara,” Dave Cameron said in an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda.

Dave Cameron expressed his reservations to whether Sourav Ganguly, who has just begun his career as a top cricket administrator as BCCI president last year, would be able to globalize the sport of cricket and generate revenue from new avenues.

“It all depends on what ICC wants – do we want a famous cricketer to lead like a figure-head or want someone to shape the game, grow the revenue and really make this a global sport.

“I am not so sure about Ganguly’s track record in that aspect, whereas my record shows what we have managed to do with limited resources in West Indies – reviving West Indies Test cricket, first-class cricket and starting the CPL and buying our own facility back home. It demonstrates we can create something special,” the former CWI president said.

Can't compete with Ganguly, says Dave Cameron

Dave Cameron, however, added that if Sourav Ganguly was indeed eyeing the ICC chairman’s post, then he was in ‘no position’ to compete against the BCCI president.

“If Ganguly is running I am in no shape to compete against him. He will bring the entire Asian block of votes.

“If he’s not running, I’ll hope he throws his support behind me. We need a sports hero going into new market like USA and I would need a good ally like him (Ganguly),” Dave Cameron, who was replaced as the CWI president by former West Indies manager Ricky Skerritt, said.

Asked if he was ready for ICC chairman’s elections, Dave Cameron said, “I’ll try to beat the proverbial pavement for support. I am having a lot of support, Shashank (Manohar) will tell you that I was going to run against him at that time because I had lot of support back then too.”

On his equation with former ICC chairman and former BCCI president Shashank Manohar, Dave Cameron said, “Shashank and I are close and remain close. He had resigned in 2017 but it was my support that helped him to come back. If I am selected I would love to continue his good work.”