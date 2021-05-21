Sourav Ganguly disappointed with WV Raman's sacking as India women's coach

WV Raman's sacking as head coach of the Indian women's team continues to be in the news. A recent report in Cricbuzz suggests that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his displeasure with Raman's removal from the role.

Raman was appointed as head coach at the expense of Ramesh Powar in 2018, who reportedly fell out with senior cricketer Mithali Raj. During his tenure, WV Raman guided the team to the women's T20 World Cup final. But a poor series against South Africa in March led to Powar being reinsitated in the role unanimously last week.

All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 13, 2021

The report states that Sourav Ganguly has formally expressed his displeasure internally over former India cricketer WV Raman's removal. Although Ganguly didn't have anything to say about Powar's selection for the role, the former India skipper was shocked to see Raman not getting an extension.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in women's cricket feel the BCCI president should respect the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) decision comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

"He should know this himself that the CAC is an independent body," said a BCCI insider to Cricbuzz.

Sourav Ganguly happy with women's contract

The apex body has received widespread criticism for the disparity in contracts between men and women cricketers. Although it has led to some discontent among officials, Sourav Ganguly said he is fine with the central contracts handed out to women cricketers.

NEWS: BCCI announces Annual Player Contracts for #TeamIndia (Senior Women) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Details 👉 https://t.co/jJKSarT8xn pic.twitter.com/suSJUkm2zw — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 19, 2021

"Selectors decide (contracts) and I am absolutely ok with what they have done," Sourav Ganguly said to Cricbuzz.

Three cricketers were handed Grade A contracts (INR 50 lakhs), while 10 players got Grade B contracts (INR 30 lakhs), and six cricketers received Grade C contracts (INR 10 lakhs).