Sourav Ganguly feeds 5000 people daily during COVID-19 pandemic

  • The former India captain has tied up with ISKON and will provide food for 5000 poor people every day.
  • The Sourav Ganguly Foundation will also be distributing special medical kits to doctors and nurses.
Prasen Moudgal
News
Modified 05 Apr 2020, 09:08 IST

Sourav Ganguly has tied up with ISKON [PC: Radharamn Das Twitter]
Sourav Ganguly has tied up with ISKON [PC: Radharamn Das Twitter]

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly recently took to Twitter to announce the Sourav Ganguly Foundation's (SGF) tie-up with the Belur Math and ISKON to help the poor people suffering in these testing times.

Through the Twitter post, a statement from the SGF read that the foundation will provide rice to the Belur Math and will also join hands with ISKON to feed 5000 people on a daily basis.

Apart from providing food to the needy, the SGF will arrange special protective kit for doctors and nurses which, according to the statement, will be distributed to the medical staff from today, April 5.

The number of cases has shot up to over 3,000 in India and despite the 21-day lockdown period being enforced on the country, there has been a rise seen in the overall figures on a daily basis.

The bags of food donated by the Sourav Ganguly Foundation
The bags of food donated by the Sourav Ganguly Foundation

Many cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others have been actively involved in donating to the PM CARES Fund or their state CM's Relief Fund to aid the government's battle against the virus.

The SGF sponsored food boxes
The SGF sponsored food boxes

Ganguly himself has been at the forefront of generous acts to help the underprivileged, having recently pledged to distribute rice worth ₹50 lakh to those in need.

Published 05 Apr 2020, 09:08 IST
Sourav Ganguly
