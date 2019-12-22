Sourav Ganguly feels MS Dhoni knows what's best for him; discusses India-Pakistan bilateral series

Sourav Ganguly is BCCI President

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion on the future of MS Dhoni and said that the veteran keeper knows what's best for him. Ganguly also talked about the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, stating that the government has the final say on that matter.

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field since India's heartbreaking semifinal defeat to New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2019. After the World Cup, the Ranchi-born wicket-keeper had asked for a break from international cricket. However, he is yet to make his comeback. His absence has sparked the rumours of his retirement.

On the other hand, India and Pakistan have not fought in a bilateral series since 2012. The only time the two nations have faced each other is in multi-nation tournaments.

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Speaking to ANI, Sourav Ganguly mentioned that Dhoni has the freedom to decide his future. He said:

"It is up to him, with so much of experience, I am sure he knows what's best for him."

When asked about the future of cricket between India and Pakistan, he replied:

"It is a government decision, playing Pakistan depends on the government."

He even reflected his views over the IPL Auction 2020 besides talking about the umpiring errors of IPL 2019. Ganguly added:

"It's a huge platform for everyone, be it seniors or juniors. It is the biggest league in the world, every stadium is jam-packed. It has become its own brand, cricket has taken over. You can see that cricket has become so exciting and in the end, the tournament will remain. Umpires can make mistakes, everyone does. That's why we have a new system in place where the no-balls will be monitored from outside and that will help solve the problem."

It is unknown whether or not MS Dhoni will come back to the Indian team. Also, India and Pakistan are unlikely to play a cricket series against each other in the near future.