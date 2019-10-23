×
Sourav Ganguly officially takes over as BCCI president; talks about his goal and vision for Indian cricket

Shashwat Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
23 Oct 2019, 13:10 IST

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly

What’s the story?

Former India captain, Sourav Ganguly officially took over as the BCCI President on Wednesday, 23 October. Additionally, Jay Shah was elected as the Secretary while Arun Dhumal took charge as the Treasurer of the board.


In case you didn’t know...

Ganguly had been serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal since 2015 after the untimely demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya. A few days ago, the left-handed batsman emerged as the front-runner for the post with him not facing any competition for the position.

The former skipper enjoyed a chequered international career, scoring 7212 runs in 113 Tests and racking up 11363 runs in 311 matches in ODI cricket. He also catapulted himself as one of the greatest captains to be installed at the national team helm. 

The heart of the matter

Ganguly was elected as the president of the BCCI unopposed after all the members of India’s apex cricketing body unilaterally preferred his candidature over others. In the process, the former cricketer became the 39th BCCI president.

Since filing his credentials, he has talked about getting the administration of the BCCI in order, helping create the adequate environment for players to succeed on the field and ironing out the issues that remain with the revenue being accorded to India by the ICC. 

Moreover, he also talked about improving the remuneration given to First Class cricketers, a move that could go a long way in re-establishing the dwindling interest among domestic cricketers, especially in light of the Indian Premier League.

The beginning of Ganguly’s tenure also marks the end of the Committee of Administrators’ stint, a committee that has come under a lot of fire recently.

Thus, prima facie, the appointment of the former India captain seems to bode well for Indian cricket, considering his on-field exploits and his experience of having led the CAB competently over the past few years.

What’s next?

Ganguly would have to surrender his position come July 2020, in light of the rules defining a cooling off period. However, it would be interesting to see how the former cricketer goes about resurrecting a cricketing entity that has been a tad too guilty of bureaucracy lately.

And, at this juncture, the left-handed batsman is making all the right noises.   

Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
