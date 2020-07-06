Sourav Ganguly picks three players from the 2019 Indian World Cup squad for his 2003 team

Sourav Ganguly picks three players from the 2019 Indian World Cup squad for his 2003 team.

The Indian team under the leadership of Ganguly reached the final of the ICC World Cup, 2003.

BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly picked three players from the 2019 ICC World Cup Indian squad that would have found a place in his 2003 Cup Squad. In a recent BCCI chat show, ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’, host Mayank Agarwal read out the question from a fan and Ganguly, in response, made his choices.

Under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy, India emerged as a force in international cricket reaching the final of the 2003 World Cup and becoming joint winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002.

On the show, a fan asked, “Pick three cricketers from India’s World Cup 2019 squad you would have loved to have in your World Cup 2003 squad and give reasons?”

Sourav Ganguly would have picked Dhoni if asked to choose another player

Ganguly further added that he would have picked MS Dhoni too if given another choice but would have managed with Rahul Dravid, who kept the wickets well for India in their campaign.

“MS Dhoni also - but since you gave me three choices, I would have managed with Rahul Dravid behind the stumps, because I think he did a great job in the World Cup,” he said.

Responding to the question, the former Indian captain replied, “[Virat] Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and [Jasprit] Bumrah.”

Sourav Ganguly also had his reasons ready as to why he picked these three players, adding that he could receive an 'angry' phone call from Sehwag the next day.

“The quality of fast bowler (Bumrah). We played in South Africa, although we bowled exceptionally well in that series. Bumrah, Rohit and Virat would be in the middle. Rohit at the top, and I at no. 3. I don’t know maybe Sehwag might be listening to this and I would get a phone call tomorrow, ‘what the hell do you think’. But I would have these three in the squad,” said Sourav Ganguly.

Advertisement

India's ICC World Cup 2003 campaign under Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly led a team of youngsters right up to the finals of the 2003 edition of the ICC World Cup as India remained undefeated after a league stage defeat to eventual champions Australia to whom they again lost in the final

On the other hand, although Virat Kohli’s 2019 team had big names in it too, it failed to even reach the final as they were eliminated by New Zealand in the semi-finals. But, the BCCI president said that there were a few players he would have loved to have in his team 17 years ago.