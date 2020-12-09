Sourav Ganguly recalls captaining a 17-year-old Parthiv Patel in his congratulatory message to the wicket-keeper

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel on his incredible cricketing journey in the last two decades. The former Indian cricket team captain recalled how a 17-year-old Parthiv made his Test debut against England at Nottingham.

Along with Sourav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal also wished Parthiv Patel on his retirement.

The BCCI officials lauded him for his achievements in the domestic arena. The highlight of their statements was Gujarat's historic Ranji Trophy triumph under Parthiv's captaincy.

As @parthiv9 announces his retirement from all forms of cricket, let's relive one his Test innings against England.



WATCH https://t.co/3qWAbwn3gm #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RXg6kIoP1q — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2020

"Parthiv Patel has always played his cricket with passion. While he played some hard-fought cricket for the Indian team, his contribution in Domestic Cricket shall inspire the future cricketers. It was a tremendous feat to lead Gujarat to a maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in the 2016-17 season, a testimony to his astute leadership qualities," said Jay Shah.

Sourav Ganguly hailed the southpaw for being a team man, adding that his hard work on the field was commendable.

"Parthiv has been a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket. He has always been a team man and it was a pleasure to Captain him when he made his international debut at the age of seventeen. His hard work has earned him laurels in international and domestic cricket," stated Ganguly.

Even Arun Singh Dhumal heaped praise on Parthiv Patel for his magnificent performances for India, Gujarat, and the IPL franchises.

Parthiv Patel amassed over 11,000 runs in first-class cricket

Happy retirement Parthiv



As @parthiv9 announces retirement from all forms of cricket, we look back at some of the highlights from his cricketing career.



WATCH - https://t.co/Z33ZNZ1UnS pic.twitter.com/6MQovpa9Hs — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2020

Although Parthiv Patel could not cement his place in the Indian cricket team for an extended period, the left-handed batsman was an asset for Gujarat, aggregating 11,240 runs in 194 first-class matches.

Talents like Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Priyank Panchal, and Rujul Bhatt excelled under his leadership.

Gujarat reached the semifinals of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy under Parthiv Patel's captaincy. It will be intriguing to see how Gujarat performs at the domestic level after their veteran player's retirement.