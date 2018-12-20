×
Sourav Ganguly reveals unsent message to Virat Kohli

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
422   //    20 Dec 2018, 14:35 IST

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli
Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

What's the story?

Former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly revealed a message that he wanted to send to the current Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli during the recently concluded second Test at Perth which the visitors lost by 146 runs.

The Background

India started off the four-match series on a winning note after clinching the first Test at the Adelaide Oval by 31 runs. High on momentum, the Virat Kohli-led side headed to Perth's Optus Stadium for the second Test match of the series, which turned out to be the stadium's first ever Test. The Australian skipper, Tim Paine opted to bat first on winning the toss, and the hosts scored 326 runs in the first innings.

In reply, India managed just 283 runs in spite of a valiant hundred from skipper Kohli who registered his 25th Test century. With a 43-run lead, the hosts started off their second innings and were bundled out for 243 courtesy Mohammed Shami's 6/54 and Jasprit Bumrah's 3/39. Chasing 287 runs to secure the second Test, the Indians were outclassed by the Aussie bowlers with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon finishing with three wickets apiece.

The heart of the matter

Talking about Team India's defeat at Perth, Sourav Ganguly revealed that he wanted to send a message to Indian captain Kohli during the second Test but couldn't. Ganguly told India TV, “I had thought of sending a text to Kohli but I haven’t done it yet. I wanted to tell him that you shouldn’t give so many wickets to spinners outside the subcontinent.

"There is no doubt that Nathan Lyon is a great spinner but so were Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Graeme Swann. They have shown him too much respect by defending a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Instead, I feel they should attack him more and look to build towards at least a total in excess of 300-350".

Lyon was the chief tormentor with the ball for the hosts at Perth claiming eight wickets in the second Test.

What's next?

With the series level at 1-1 heading into the Boxing day Test at the MCG, expect fireworks as both these sides will be determined to take a 2-1 lead before the caravan heads to Sydney for the New Year's Test!

Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
In love with the Gentleman's game since Ashish Nehra's aeroplane celebration against the English at Kingsmead! #26/2/2003💙🏏
