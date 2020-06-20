Sourav Ganguly’s family members test positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is the latest high-profile personality to be affected indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four members of Sourav Ganguly’s extended family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The wife of Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish as well as her parents have tested positive for the virus this week. Other than them, the domestic help at Snehasish’s Mominpur home has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Snehashish Ganguly, who is himself is a former Ranji-level cricketer, was also tested for the virus but his test results came back as negative. He has since been advised home quarantine.

All those infected have been admitted to a private nursing home and are receiving treatment. Snehashish Ganguly is presently the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official was quoted as saying for Times Now.

A second round of tests will be conducted on all four of them on Saturday (June 20) based on which the decision on whether to discharge them from the hospital or not will be taken.

A nursing home official stated off the record that decision on discharge depends on the reports of the second test.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sourav Ganguly has been helping the underprivileged sections of society on a regular basis. He had initially donated rice worth ₹. 50 lakh to the poor before further giving away 2000 kg rice at the Belur Math in West Bengal.

The former India captain later also pledged to feed 10,000 people on a daily basis at the ISKCON center.

Sourav Ganguly had also come out to help those affected by the super cyclone Amphan that had hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha last month.

Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut on Saturday

In fact, Saturday (June 20) also marks the 24th anniversary of the former India captain’s sensational Test debut against England at Lord’s.

Sourav Ganguly smashed a stroke-filled 131 and became the 10th batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first Indian to achieve the feat at Lord's. With Sourav Ganguly's valiant hundred, India drew the match, but eventually lost the series 0-1 to the hosts.

Recalling his Test debut, Ganguly on Saturday tweeted photos from that match and wrote that it was the best day of his life.

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020