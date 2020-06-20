×
Sourav Ganguly trolls Nasser Hussain recalling the 2002 NatWest final

  • Sourav Ganguly took a hilarious jibe at former England captain Nasser Hussain over their historic loss at Lord's.
  • Former India player Mohammad Kaif also weighed in with his opinion as he took a dig at Hussain.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Jun 2020, 21:24 IST
India registered a phenomenal victory in the final as Sourav Ganguly (centre) famously celebrated jubilantly in the Lord
Former India captain and current president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly took a hilarious jibe at former England skipper Nasser Hussain on Twitter, over their historic loss in the NatWest final at Lord's in 2002. Former India player Mohammad Kaif also weighed in his opinion and took a dig at Hussain.

Netizens enjoyed the banter done in the lightest of fashions. Sourav Ganguly first posted a picture that included both captains with the NatWest trophy before the match. Ganguly slyly asked for Hussain's help in recognising the match and the year when that picture was taken, referring to their historic win in England.

Sourav Ganguly tweeted:

"Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Sourav Ganguly continued with the healthy banter as he mocked Hussain's captaincy ambitions ever since he was a young kid.

Ganguly added:

"Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy @nassercricket."

Soon, Hussain acknowledged and continued with the Twitter thread, referring to Sourav Ganguly's habit of showing up late for the toss in the international arena quite often.

"Or just waiting for you at the toss again."

Ganguly left no stone unturned in pulling Hussain's leg as he even mocked his tweets, applauding his sense of humour most hilariously. However, keeping jokes aside, both wished for one another's safety during these testing times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I like the toss one better.. very smart and humour intact ...stay well mate ..stay safe ...."

After Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Kaif also weighed in

Mohammad Kaif also weighed in his opinion at took a dig at Hussain.
Mohammad Kaif played a huge part in the historic win. However, he also remembers that day in bad taste where the English captain called him a 'bus driver' before the final. India won the match, chasing a target of 326, by two wickets, with three balls remaining. Kaif remained unbeaten till the finish, bringing some poetic justice to the entire drama.

Kaif tweeted:

"Hi @nassercricket... I think you called someone a ‘bus driver.’ And in the end we all saw Dada’s 8-pack abs at the Lord’s balcony #mymemories."
Published 20 Jun 2020, 21:24 IST
England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Nasser Hussain
