South Africa's 5 highest run-scorers in ODI World Cups ft. AB de Villiers

South Africa have been a top contender in most of the World Cups they have been a part of. But it's in the final stages of the tournament where they have faltered.

Sometimes it was the rain that was unfair to them, while on other occasions, they just couldn't withstand the pressure of a big match. However, they have had some world-class batters who have loved the big stage and graced the tournament with their consistency.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest scorers for South Africa in the history of ODI World Cups:

#5 Hashim Amla - 842 runs

While Hashim Amla was technically solid and arguably considered a red-ball specialist at the start of his career, it was almost extraordinary how underrated he was in white-ball cricket, especially the ODIs.

In 22 World Cup games, Amla scored 842 runs at an average of 42.10 with five fifties and also a couple of hundreds. He was a part of the South African team that went to the semifinal of the 2015 World Cup.

#4 Faf du Plessis - 926 runs

While the likes of AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn started playing for South Africa from a young age, Faf du Plessis had to wait for his opportunity. However, once he got it, he didn't look back and went on to become one of the finest batters the Proteas have produced.

He featured in three ODI World Cups for South Africa, also captaining them in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Du Plessis averaged a staggering 57.87 in World Cups with 926 runs to his name, including seven fifties and a couple of hundreds.

#3 Herschelle Gibbs - 1067 runs

Herschelle Gibbs' most famous World Cup moment is the six sixes that he hit in an over against The Netherlands during the 2007 edition. He was a prolific top-order batter for the Proteas and an important part of their 1999 and 2007 sides that went to the semifinals.

In 25 matches in the showpiece event, Gibbs scored 1067 runs at a brilliant average of 56.15 with eight half-centuries and a couple of hundreds to his name. His aura and batting style remain unique among South African greats.

#2 Jaques Kallis - 1148 runs

One of the greatest all-rounders of the modern era, Jaques Kallis was one of the main components of South Africa's World Cup campaigns from 1996 to 2011. Making his name as a fast bowler before, Kallis gradually grew into a world-class all-rounder.

Kallis was versatile enough to bat at the top as well as in the middle order and that's what made him unique. In 36 World Cup matches, Kallis scored 1148 runs with nine fifties and a hundred.

#1 AB de Villiers - 1207 runs

It's perhaps fitting that arguably South Africa's greatest white-ball player makes the top of this list. AB de Villiers played just three World Cups, but still managed to score a staggering 1207 runs in 23 games at an outstanding average of 63.52.

He also has six half-centuries and as many as four magnificent hundreds to his name. De Villiers' best World Cup performance was against the West Indies during the 2015 World Cup, where he smashed them to all parts of the ground and remained unbeaten on 162*.